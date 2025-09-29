StandardAero Names Michael L. Kaplan its New Chief Legal Officer

StandardAero has recently announced that it will welcome Michael L. Kaplan back to the company as the new Chief Legal Officer, effective October 6, 2025.

Providing aerospace engine aftermarket services, StandardAero offers engine maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) as well as engine component repair.

Kaplan has held previous roles at StandardAero, including:

Senior Vice President

Chief Security Officer

General Counsel

Secretary

He will take over for Steve Sinquefield, who is retiring after serving in the role for more than ten years. Kaplan will work out of the company’s headquarters in Scottsdale, AZ, and will report to Russell Ford, Chairman and CEO of StandardAero.

Kaplan has more than 25 years of legal and executive leadership experience, most recently as Senior Counsel at Norton Rose Fulbright, a global law firm. Here, Kaplan advised clients on complex matters, in areas like:

Corporate

Securities

Mergers and acquisitions

He also spent more than 10 years as Chief Legal at M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc., Officer leading the legal and compliance functions.

“We are delighted to welcome Michael back to StandardAero,” said Russell Ford, Chairman and CEO of StandardAero, “He brings deep legal and compliance expertise across a variety of industries, including knowledge of both our business and aviation, and he has a track record of delivering substantial value in his roles, all of which will help fuel StandardAero as we continue to execute on our strategic growth plan.”

Ford added, “We are grateful to Steve for his exceptional leadership and dedication to StandardAero in a pivotal decade of growth and transformation for the company. He has been instrumental in shaping our company into the global leader we are today, and we wish him the best as he steps into a well-earned retirement after a 40-year career in aviation.”

Sinquefield’s legal career spanned roles with companies such as:

Beechcraft Aircraft Company

Raytheon Aerospace Services

Vertex Aerospace

L-3 Communications Integrated Systems

Tenax Aerospace Holdings

StandardAero

He will remain with StandardAero through the end of 2025 to help Kaplan transition into his new role.