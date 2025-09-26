Air Peace Begins Construction on Largest Aircraft Maintenance Facility in West Africa

Air Peace recently held a groundbreaking ceremony for its new Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility.

This project’s goals include:

Enhancing Nigeria’s aviation sector

Curbing capital flight

Positioning the nation as a continental hub for aircraft maintenance

The groundbreaking ceremony occurred on September 17, 2025, at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport. It took place on 34,000 square meters of land and was attended by:

The Honourable Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, SAN,

Executives of the Bank of Industry

Fidelity Bank and other financial partners

Aviation regulators

Stakeholders

Air Peace Chairman and CEO, Dr. Allen Onyema said, “My joy knows no bounds. We paid for this land eight years ago, but nothing happened until the coming of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and our indefatigable Minister of Aviation, Honorable Festus Keyamo.”

Onyema continued, “In less than one year, they made it possible for us to stand here today. This is the first time Nigerian airlines are receiving massive support, and we at Air Peace are proud to be part of this history.”

Dr. Onyema explained why the project is economically significant, noting that Nigerian airlines spent over $180 billion last year on overseas maintenance and spare parts.

“This MRO will change that narrative,” he stated, “It will not only service Air Peace aircraft but also those of other Nigerian and international airlines. In the next 24 months, Nigeria will begin attracting direct foreign investment, as airlines from Africa, Europe and the Americas bring their aircraft here.”

According to project contractors Morgan Omonitan & Abe, the facility will occupy 32,000 square meters and include features like:

6,200sqm hangar

2,000sqm warehouse

2,600sqm workshop

1,500sqm office building

10,000sqm apron for aircraft parking

Car park

Equipment shade

Security house

Utility and transformer buildings

Landscaped grounds

The facility is projected to generate over 50,000 direct and indirect jobs and train a new generation of engineers and technicians. Embraer will offer technical support and ensure operations adhere to global standards.

Executive Director at the Bank of Industry Mrs. Ifeoma Uz’okpala said, “What has happened between us, Fidelity Bank, Dr. Allen Onyema and Air Peace is that we formed a strategic partnership.”

Fidelity Bank’s representative, Executive Director. Mr. Abolore Solebo, added, “It was on the back of Air Peace’s idea and vision that Fidelity Bank established a proven first aviation desk. We thank you for that, and we will continue to work together. All other airlines have benefited from this, and we will keep supporting the industry.”

The Honourable Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development Festus Keyamo commented, “This is not just Air Peace’s Day; it is Nigeria’s day. This hangar will save us billions in foreign exchange, attract foreign airlines to Nigeria, and create unprecedented opportunities for our people.”

Keyamo continued, “For the first time in decades, confidence has returned to Nigeria’s aviation ecosystem. That is why I personally stood as guarantor to secure aircraft leases for Air Peace and why I will continue to support all local airlines to grow.”

He further assured that the Presidential Fleet would also patronize the MRO, calling it the “cheapest, most effective and best option for government.”

With the capacity to accommodate a Boeing 777 and five other aircraft simultaneously, the MRO will be the largest aircraft maintenance facility in Africa, reducing Nigeria’s reliance on infrastructure in South Africa and Ethiopia.

Dr. Onyema ended his remarks by stating, “This is more than a foundation stone, it is a revolution. It is a statement that Nigeria believes in itself, that indigenous investment can thrive, and that we are ready to take our place on the global aviation stage.”

Air Peace also prioritizes job creation and youth empowerment. For example, its recent Graduate Trainee Program helps young Nigerians pursue aviation careers.