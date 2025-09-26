Yingling Aviation Debuts Apprenticeship Program for Airframe & Powerplant Mechanics

Yingling Aviation has recently launched an Airframe & Powerplant Mechanic Apprenticeship Program. The program showcases the company’s investment in workforce development and the long-term growth of the aviation industry.

The program debuted in Wichita at a ceremony that included:

The inaugural class of apprentices

Yingling team members

Aviation influencers

Government officials

The apprenticeship offers hands-on training and mentorship, preparing participants for careers as FAA-certified A&P mechanics. This program aims to address the increasing demand for skilled technicians.

“Our industry thrives on talent, and this program is about building a strong pipeline of aviation professionals who will keep Wichita at the forefront as the Air Capital of the World,” said Rodger Renaud, COO of Yingling Aviation.

Renaud continued, “We are proud to offer a program that not only supports our company’s growth but also invests in the future of our community. In many ways, we are developing our own to meet the industry’s growing demand for strong MROs with experienced talent.”

Yingling’s Training Manager and Air Force veteran Amy Preskitt spearheaded the program. Her passion for people and training excellence set the tone for the launch event. Preskitt’s remarks showcased why it’s important to invest in both technical skills and personal development to encourage well-rounded aviation professionals.

Yingling Aviation CEO Bob Rasberry often notes, “Without our people, we are just a bunch of hangars.” The Apprenticeship Program supports this, as it prioritizes the growth, education and success of the next generation of mechanics.

Yingling Aviation celebrates the first wave of apprentices entering the program and looks forward to expanding opportunities for future participants.