Guill Announces New 10-Day Extrusion Tooling Program

Guill Tool has debuted its new 10-Day Program. This program applies to eligible tips and dies that will be shipped within 10 business days of receiving the purchase order from the customer.

Guill precision tips and dies are manufactured in the U.S. and have been for over 65 years. All Guill extrusion tools are produced with certified and documented quality steel material, specifically qualified for the polymer to be extruded.

Guill also designs customized tips and dies for specialty applications. These feature:

Multi-lumen

Stripe

Multiple stripe

Wire and cable

Hose

Pipe

Tube

Fiber optic

Blown film

Corrugated tube and profile

Available dies include:

Face seal

Shouldered

Snap-together

Floating

Die plate

Interchangeable die plate

Custom dies

Available tips include:

Single and multi-lumen

Threaded style

Snap-together

Fixed-center shoulder

Profile

Tapered style

Custom

Interested parties can contact the company or a local Guill sales representative to learn which tools are eligible for the program. For all other parts, company personnel will review the customer’s drawing to determine eligibility for the program.

Eligible tips and dies for this program must have a diameter less than 1.5” and a length less than 4.75.”

Guill manufactures its products under the quality standards of ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100:2016.