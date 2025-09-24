Texas Aerospace Technologies Celebrates Four Years of Operations

Texas Aerospace Technologies has marked its fourth anniversary. The company was founded on a business model that centers service, innovation and partnership, which aids its operations as a parts distributor and service provider.

Since it began operations, Texas Aerospace Technologies has partnered with OEMs, MROs and fleet operators globally to deliver offerings like:

Parts sourcing

Engineering expertise

Certification support

Maintenance services

Over the past four years, the company has collaborated with leading aerospace organizations to bring critical technologies to market and enhance operational efficiency for operators.

Additional key milestones for Texas Aerospace Technologies include:

Engineering & Certification : Designing, manufacturing and certifying the Tri-Axial Accelerometer TXA201.

: Designing, manufacturing and certifying the Tri-Axial Accelerometer TXA201. Compliance Solutions : Delivering a low-cost 25-hour Flight Data Recorder that meets ICAO Annex 6 standards and saves operators money on installation and long-term maintenance.

: Delivering a low-cost 25-hour Flight Data Recorder that meets ICAO Annex 6 standards and saves operators money on installation and long-term maintenance. Service Capabilities : Providing repair and support services for DMA Air Data Test Sets, ensuring reduced downtime and improved reliability.

: Providing repair and support services for DMA Air Data Test Sets, ensuring reduced downtime and improved reliability. OEM Partnerships: Partnering with True Blue Power to introduce the TS28 Emergency Battery Power Supply, a cost-effective, efficient solution that extends product life and reduces maintenance costs.

Texas Aerospace Technologies provides face-to-face customer support across key markets worldwide, saving OEMs time and resources.

“From the beginning, our goal was to create a relationship-driven business model that serves not only our customers but also our partners and community,” said President Cisco Hernandez, “This anniversary is a milestone that reflects our team’s dedication and the trust our colleagues have placed in us.”