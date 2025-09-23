Air Turbine Motors Highlights 450HD Pneumatic Motors Series

Air Turbine Technology Inc. is highlighting the advanced 450HD and 450XHD pneumatic motors. These motors are designed for 24/7 high-speed cutting, with heightened precision and durability at 25,000, 30,000 and 40,000 RPM.

These two motors excel in demanding automated and robotic applications like:

Milling

Deburring

Drilling

Finishing

The only accommodation the 450HD and 450XHD need for setup is a connection to 90 PSI (6.2 Bar) air. This means there is no complex setup, wiring or lubrication. Users simply drop the steel barrel of the 450HD into a fixture or toolholder on a robot, lathe or in an automated process.

All Air Turbine Motors feature a unique patented governor, which increases air flow to the turbine power producer to maintain rated high speed under cutting load. This allows the motors to achieve high speeds without sacrificing power.

The 450HD series offers constant high-speed and torque sustained under load up to 40,000 RPM, with up to 1.4 HP in the double turbine 450XHD. Motors in this series also deliver cycle times that are six-to-ten times faster, with no duty cycle limitations, supporting continuous 24/7 operation.

The constant high peripheral speed of the 450HD Series also ensures enhanced cutting tool performance, cleaner finishes and longer tool life. This makes these motors ideal for applications like:

Polishing

Drilling plastics

Routing

Marking applications with tools up to ¼” (6 mm) capacity

Air Turbine Motors operate with only two moving parts: turbine and bearing sets. These generate low friction, negligible vibration without creating heat. Turbine air cools the heavy-duty grease packed bearing. This results in precision and durability with fewer repairs.

The 450HD Series weighs only 46 oz (1.3 kg) and has a vibration level under 1.25 m/s² r.m.s. Both models are sealed at the front end for wet or dusty environments and include:

ER11 collet system (1/4” or 6 mm capacity standard)

Collet wrenches

Rear exhaust

3/8” NPT air supply fitting

Air Turbine Motors produce less than 78 dBA during operation, complying with occupational noise standards and contributing to a better working environment.

The single-turbine 0.8HP 450HD requires a minimum 3/8” (8 mm) internal diameter on air hoses and fittings and a connection to 90 PSI (6.2Bar) air with 14 to 35 CFM volume available on demand during operation.

The double-turbine 1.4HP 450XHD requires a minimum air hose internal diameter of 10 mm to accommodate higher air consumption between 19 and 40 CFM according to the load and weighs 48 oz (1.36 kg).

This motor mount developed by Air Turbine Technology Inc. is engineered to increase productivity and surface quality. Whether milling, deburring or finishing metals, milling ceramics, composites or woods, or drilling or trimming plastics, the 450HD series performs reliably with constant high-speed and torque, even under variable load, excelling in tasks like: