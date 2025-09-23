C&L Aerospace Names Guillermo Soto Regional Sales Manager, Latin America and South Florida

C&L Aerospace has announced that the company has appointed Guillermo Soto as Regional Sales Manager for Latin America.

C&L Aerospace provides aircraft services and parts to jet operators in business, regional and commercial sectors, operating as a C&L Aviation Group company.

Soto has more than 40 years of experience in the aviation industry, holding positions like:

Commercial Pilot

Aircraft Sales for SAAB and Embraer

Spare parts solution program sales

He also has expertise in negotiating comprehensive product support agreements and overseeing new product conversions.

“Guillermo’s vast experience, deep relationships, and proven track record with OEMs, airlines, and MROs make him a valuable addition to our global sales team,” said Martin Cooper, senior vice president of Sales.

Cooper added, “Guillermo is highly respected within the region, and we are elated to have him join C&L to help us strengthen our presence across this key market.”

Soto’s appointment reflects C&L Aerospace’s ongoing commitment to Latin America and its importance within the global aviation industry. Soto is based in Mexico City, Mexico.