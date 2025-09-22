Duncan Aviation to Offer Battery Services at Satellite Shop

Sept. 22, 2025
Duncan Aviation has announced an expansion of its services, adding certified aircraft battery services to its line of offerings. These new services will take place in a newly established, dedicated battery shop in the company’s satellite facility on the airfield at Scottsdale Airport (KSDL) in Arizona.

The team in Scottsdale is equipped to provide high-quality main-ship and emergency battery maintenance services. The new facility features separate rooms for testing and working on different battery types, reducing the risk for:

  • Cross-contamination
  • Inadvertent leaks
  • Short circuits
  • Damage
  • Overheating

Duncan Aviation’s Scottsdale team will deliver batery capabilities such as:

  • Battery replacements and restorations
  • Deep cycle and capacity checks
  • Emergency battery and light battery services
  • Battery re-blocks and bench tests
  • Support for AGM, NiCad, and NZ battery types
  • New battery sales

The team in Scottsdale works on batteries from top manufacturers, including:

  • Aero Design
  • Concorde
  • Saft
  • Marathon
  • Securaplane
  • L3 Harris

Duncan Aviation’s local battery shop offers benefits like:

  • Close proximity to the greater Phoenix area
  • Reduced turntimes
  • Minimized aircraft downtime
  • Access to the company’s full, nationwide support network

Interested parties can contact Marko Camargo or Mason Fontana at +1 480.922.3575 to schedule service or learn more about the battery services available in Scottsdale.

