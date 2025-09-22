Duncan Aviation to Offer Battery Services at Satellite Shop

Duncan Aviation has announced an expansion of its services, adding certified aircraft battery services to its line of offerings. These new services will take place in a newly established, dedicated battery shop in the company’s satellite facility on the airfield at Scottsdale Airport (KSDL) in Arizona.

The team in Scottsdale is equipped to provide high-quality main-ship and emergency battery maintenance services. The new facility features separate rooms for testing and working on different battery types, reducing the risk for:

Cross-contamination

Inadvertent leaks

Short circuits

Damage

Overheating

Duncan Aviation’s Scottsdale team will deliver batery capabilities such as:

Battery replacements and restorations

Deep cycle and capacity checks

Emergency battery and light battery services

Battery re-blocks and bench tests

Support for AGM, NiCad, and NZ battery types

New battery sales

The team in Scottsdale works on batteries from top manufacturers, including:

Aero Design

Concorde

Saft

Marathon

Securaplane

L3 Harris

Duncan Aviation’s local battery shop offers benefits like:

Close proximity to the greater Phoenix area

Reduced turntimes

Minimized aircraft downtime

Access to the company’s full, nationwide support network

Interested parties can contact Marko Camargo or Mason Fontana at +1 480.922.3575 to schedule service or learn more about the battery services available in Scottsdale.