Airinmar Extends Aircraft Warranty Management and Value Engineering Services with Cebu Pacific

AAR CORP. subsidiary Airinmar, has signed a multi-year support services extension with Philippines-based low-cost carrier Cebu Pacific.

Airinmar is an independent provider of component repair cycle management and aircraft warranty management solutions.

This agreement continues the full suite of support services that Airinmar has provided to Cebu Pacific since 2022, covering both aircraft warranty management and value engineering. Airinmar’s services complement Cebu Pacific’s current materials management activities, and they also focus on:

Maximizing the recovery of the airline’s warranty entitlements

Reducing the cost of component repair

Minimizing the airline’s overall cost of maintenance

“Airinmar’s highly regarded warranty management and value engineering services and ability to deliver cost savings and credit recovery have supported us with effective management of maintenance spend as we have expanded our fleet of aircraft,” said Shevantha Weerasekera, Cebu Pacific’s vice president for engineering and fleet maintenance.

Weerasekera added, “Airinmar’s ability to customize its solutions to our business needs enables us to relentlessly pursue new ideas and better solutions.”

“Airinmar is pleased to continue bringing value to Cebu Pacific through our well-proven value engineering and warranty management services,” said Matt Davies, Airinmar’s general manager.

Davies continued, “Cebu Pacific has reached a fleet of 100 aircraft with 100+ additional aircraft on order, and we take great pride in supporting the airline through its ongoing growth.”