AFI KLM E&M Earns Long-Term A330 Component Support Contract with Parata Air

Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance (AFI KLM E&M) has signed a comprehensive component support agreement with Parata Air.

Parata Air is Korea’s newest airline and the first in the country to operate a full fleet of Airbus aircraft.

Parata Air will employ six Airbus A330ceo aircraft at the start of its operations, all to be supported under a six-year Power By the Hour (PBH) components contract with AFI KLM E&M. The agreement is the first time a Korean airline has signed an Airbus fleet components contract with AFI KLM E&M.

Under this long-term partnership, AFI KLM E&M will provide Parata Air with services like:

Full PBH components support

Covering pooling

Repair

Main base kits

Component health monitoring

Logistics services for their entire A330 fleet

Parata Air plans to expand the fleet to include four additional A320 aircraft in the future, eventually serving destinations across Japan, Vietnam, Northeast Asia and major cities in the USA.

Parata Air has chosen AFI KLM E&M as its exclusive component support provider, citing the company’s following qualities:

Extensive MRO expertise

Strong reputation for safety

Large customer base in its PBH pool

The support will leverage AFI KLM E&M’s Asian hub-and-spoke operations, with a strategic focus on serving the region’s fast-growing aviation market.

CEO of Parata Air Mr. Yoon Chulmin commented: “As we are preparing to launch Parata Air with the brand slogan ‘Fly New, Fly Happy, Fly Together’, we are delighted to partner with AFI KLM E&M for our Airbus fleet. Their global know-how and regional support capabilities give us the confidence to deliver exceptional service and reliability to our future passengers.”

Vice President Sales Asia Pacific at AFI KLM E&M Tommaso Auriemma stated, “We are honored to be selected by Parata Air for this landmark agreement. Supporting the first full Airbus fleet in Korea reflects our commitment to innovation and excellence in the region. We look forward to contributing to Parata Air’s successful launch and ongoing growth.”