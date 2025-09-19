Boeing and Korean Air to Partner on Predictive Fleet Maintenance Solutions

Korean Air is partnering with Boeing for expanded collaboration in predictive maintenance. The two companies signed the agreement at the MRO Asia-Pacific 2025 Conference in Singapore.

Korean Air has already formed a dedicated Predictive Maintenance Team in August 2023. It also uses an operational solution that was developed in-house.

The partnership will focus on advancing data-driven maintenance methodologies and ensuring optimal fleet reliability. This includes:

Analyzing fleet-wide operational data

Forecasting component health

Enhancing operational readiness

Maximizing aircraft availability

Reducing maintenance costs and flight disruptions

“Korean Air has made substantial progress in enhancing fleet reliability through our Smart MRO strategy, specifically by leveraging predictive maintenance. This strategic collaboration with Boeing will build on that success, taking our capabilities to the next level,” said Chan Woo Jung, senior vice president and head of maintenance and Engineering at Korean Air.

He continued, “As we continue to expand our fleet, this partnership is key to enhancing our maintenance operations. By working together to integrate additional technologies and define next-generation best practices, we remain focused on ensuring a ready and reliable fleet, promoting our commitment to operational excellence.”

Senior Director of Digital Services, Boeing Global Services, Crystal Remfert said, “United by a shared mission to leverage predictive maintenance analytics for improved efficiency and fleet reliability, Korean Air’s extensive operational experience pairs well with Boeing’s engineering expertise and advanced technical operations software.”

“We truly value Korean Air’s commitment to this mutually beneficial collaboration,” she added.