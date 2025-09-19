Acron Aviation Announces New MRO Repair Center in Bangalore, India

Acron Aviation has announced that it’s opening a new maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) center in Bangalore, India. This aids the company in its goals of supporting the Asia-Pacific region with aviation services.

The new facility offers the following benefits to regional operators:

Faster turnaround times

Localized support

Reduced dependence on overseas repair channels

The center will open with repair and test capability for the SRVIVR25 onboard safety system. The company plans to expand over the next three years to include recorders, TCAS and advanced display systems.

Acron Aviation is currently in the process of obtaining DGCA CAR 145 approval, with plans to pursue additional certifications like:

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)

European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA)

Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC)

These approvals will let the Bangalore site support regional and global customers with the level of compliance and quality typical of Acron Aviation’s repair stations and licensed centers.

VP and GM Aftermarket, Acron Aviation Ronald Nye said, “Our Bangalore facility is fully integrated with Acron Aviation’s global repair network, ensuring consistent standards, processes and IP protection across every location.”

Nye continued, “This investment is a direct response to our customers’ need for lower logistics costs, faster repair cycles and enhanced local support.”

Acron Aviation plans to run the Bangalore site as a regional hub for engineering, customer success and field support.