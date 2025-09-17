Joramco Welcomes Appoints Adam Voss as New Chief Executive Officer

Joramco—a maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility based in Amman that functions as the engineering arm of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE)—has appointed Adam Voss as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). He took his position on September 14, 2025.

Voss has already worked at Joramco as Chief Operating Officer (COO) and also as the CEO of TM Aerospace, based in Dubai.

“I am honored to be taking on this new role at a time when Joramco has just added Hangar 7 which brings the MRO capacity up to 22 parallel lines, my focus will be on driving operational excellence,” said Voss.

His promotion comes as Fraser Currie, Joramco’s previous CEO, advances to Chief Strategy & Commercial Officer at DAE Engineering.

Currie added, “I am delighted to be moving to DAE Engineering and to work closely with CEO Jeff Wilkinson on the continued success of Joramco and DAE Engineering.”

Jeff Wilkinson, CEO, DAE Engineering, commented on both appointments, stating, “With the tremendous growth trajectory that Joramco is currently experiencing, and the forecast continued growth over the coming years, it was critical that we expand our management team to ensure we continue to deliver to our customers, staff, and shareholders accordingly.”

He continued, “I would like to thank Fraser Currie for his unwavering commitment and support towards Joramco and to myself during his tenure as CEO and wish Adam Voss every success on his new role. With our strengthened leadership team, we are ready to take DAE Engineering and Joramco to new heights under our Committed to Excellence theme.”