Craig Higgins Named Chief Mechanic for Open Fan by GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace has designated Craig Higgins as Chief Mechanic and Architect for Open Fan technology. His role will include ensuring the next-generation engine designs still in development are maintainable, reliable and producible on a large scale.

In the new role, Higgins will lead strategies for a simple, lightweight engine concept that uses the CFM RISE* program’s materials, architectures and advanced technologies to enhance durability.

This includes working with technicians and experts across GE Aerospace’s global assembly and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) shops to incorporate the most modern techniques for enabling more on-wing repairs and part replacements.

Arjan Hegeman, vice president for future of flight at GE Aerospace, said, “With the RISE program, we’re advancing a suite of pioneering technologies to meet our customers’ needs for the future of flight. This marks the first time we’ve named a Chief Mechanic during technology development, making durability and maintainability a top priority in engine design with an uncompromising commitment to safety.”

Higgins has been building experience in the aerospace industry for more than 40 years, joining GE Aerospace in 1997 as a design engineer. He most recently worked as a consulting engineer for the CFM RISE program.

Unveiled in 2021, the RISE program has performed more than 350 tests and more than 3,000 cycles of endurance tests, including those on advanced engine architectures like Open Fan, compact core and hybrid electric systems. The RISE program targets more than 20% better fuel burn compared to commercial engines currently in service, while keeping durability, efficiency and safety as top priorities.

CFM RISE program technologies are working toward ground and flight tests before 2030, with work underway on aircraft and engine integration in collaboration with partners.

*Revolutionary Innovation for Sustainable Engines (RISE) is a technology demonstration program of CFM International, a 50-50 joint company between GE Aerospace and Safran Aircraft Engines. It is not a product.