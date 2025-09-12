Omni Aircraft Maintenance Receives Gogo Galileo HDX STC for Learjet 40/45 & 70/75

Omni Aircraft Maintenance has received a Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) for the Learjet 40/45 & 70/75 from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for the Gogo Galileo HDX antenna.

The aim of the new antenna is to enhance inflight entertainment and productivity with higher-speed broadband service.

Gogo Galileo HDX delivers global connectivity using Eutelsat‘s OneWeb Low-Earth-Orbit (LEO) satellite network.

A client has recently opted to upgrade from the ATG 5000 to the Gogo Galileo HDX system, along with an L5 LRU and the MB-13 antennas, making the aircraft ready for 5G. Benefits of this upgrade include:

Enabling high-speed broadband connectivity for the first time

Adding redundancy to the existing network

Providing the flexibility and global coverage the operator values.

Omni Aircraft Maintenance President Jerome Cottner said, “We are proud to have teamed up with our dealer partner Gogo for certification of the Gogo Galileo HDX antenna on the Learjet 40/45 & 70/75 models. Seeing the collaboration between our team internally, Gogo, and the launch client has truly been impressive.”

Cottner continued, “With affordable installation and equipment provided, our clients can achieve increased transmit and receive downloads with zero latency for Part 91/135 operations globally.”

“Moreover, with streamlined installation practices our team will minimize any downtime for the installation along with performing the installation at our client’s hangar if requested. This next generation upgrade is incredible, and I am honored to have this product offering for our clients,” Cottner added.

“We’re extremely excited to announce that we’ve received the Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) for the installation of the Gogo Galileo HDX system on the Learjet 45/75. This is a significant milestone for Omni, and a testament to the hard work, expertise, and dedication of our entire team,” said Michael Rodgers, CEO of Omni Aircraft Maintenance.

Rodgers continued, “A special recognition goes to John Lopez, our Avionics Division Manager, who led this project from start to finish. His leadership and technical excellence were instrumental in bringing this achievement to life.”

“At Omni, our people truly make the difference. This STC is yet another example of the high-quality work and innovation that define our team every day,” he said.

The STC is now available for aircraft registered in the U.S., with validation efforts underway for the following agencies:

European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA)

National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC – Brazil)

Transport Canada Civil Aviation (TCCA)

The STC is available for MROs to purchase through Omni Aircraft Maintenance as well as for in-house installations.