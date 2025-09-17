Pratt & Whitney Earns TF33 Engine Sustainment Contract with NATO

Pratt & Whitney, an RTX business, has been granted an $18 million TF33 engine sustainment contract from the NATO Support Procurement Agency (NSPA).

Under this contract, Pratt & Whitney will provide engine sustainment services for NATO's fleet of airborne warning and control system (AWACS) aircraft, also known as the E-3 Sentry.

"NATO's TF33-powered E-3s have played a pivotal role supporting air, ground and maritime operations for over 40 years, providing its 32 member nations with air surveillance, real-time situational awareness and battle management," said Jessica Villardi, vice president of Fighter and Mobility Programs at Pratt & Whitney.

Villardi added, "Our integrated engine sustainment approach will help maximize fleet readiness for years to come."

Pratt & Whitney will offer a materials management program that includes procurement, part forecasting and technical support. The contract will last for three years, with an option to extend for two more years.

Work on this contract will be conducted at several locations, including: