Southwest Aerospace Technologies Names Bob Wiley as New Chief Inspector

Southwest Aerospace Technologies (S.W.A.T.) has announced the hiring of Robert (Bob) Wiley as the company’s new Chief Inspector. Bob has 35+ years of aviation maintenance experience, most recently serving as senior quality engineer and repair station manager with L3Harris.

At S.W.A.T., Bob is responsible for overseeing the quality control and assurance of the Part 145 Repair Station to ensure adherence to the highest standards for aircraft maintenance. He is an FAA-Designated Manufacturing Inspection Representative and also has an Airframe and Powerplant License.

“We’re very pleased to welcome Bob to our team,” said Kurt Encinias, president and CEO of S.W.A.T., “Bob has solid experience in the aviation industry and an extensive background in aviation quality and assurance standards.”

Starting his aviation career in the United States Air Force, Bob was on active duty for four years, followed by eight years in the Air Force Reserves. He joined L3 Communications (now L3Harris) as an A&P mechanic, advancing to several management positions over the next 25 years.

Bob also worked in QA management positions with MarathonNorco and Triumph Aerostructures. He spent the last four years with L3Harris prior to joining S.W.A.T.

Earlier this year, S.W.A.T. opened a new hangar facility at the Georgetown Executive Airport (KGTU), allowing it to increase maintenance capabilities. The company’s administrative and corporate offices also relocated to this site.

S.W.A.T.’s FAA/EASA/CAA/TCCA certified 145 repair station, along with its warehouse and parts and components inventory, remains at their facility in East Georgetown. S.W.A.T. is also one of a few companies in Texas designated as an Authorized Starlink Distributor.