PFlow Industries Debuts No-Weld Adjustable Bolted Bracing

PFlow Industries, the founder of the vertical reciprocating conveyor (VRC) industry, has announced the debut of its no-weld adjustable bolted bracing for facilities that do not typically permit welding.

This bracing system is engineered for edge-of-mezzanine applications in indoor and outdoor environments, offering reliability and flexibility for installers and facility owners.

PFlow’s adjustable bolted bracing eliminates the need for site welding and cutting, making the installation process safer and more efficient in facilities where hot-work is not allowed. The bracing arms are custom cut to length at PFlow according to each project’s specifications, ensuring a precise fit and easy assembly.

The system requires no on-site welding and offers the potential for minimal on-site modifications, which can lower labor costs and reduce project timelines. Another perk of the weld-free bolted bracing is that it facilitates easier on-site adjustments and fine-tuning than cutting and welding.

PFlow’s solution features horizontal and vertical adjustability in its bracing design, allowing for:

Two inches of adjustment on the horizontal and vertical bracing struts

Horizontal adjustment available at the mezzanine or wall bracing strut

Both vertical and horizontal adjustment at the column bracing struts

The adjustable bolted bracing is seismic rated and PE certified. Since it maintains the strength and stability of welded bracing while offering the convenience of a bolt-together system, PFlow’s solution ensures that facilities can meet stringent safety standards.