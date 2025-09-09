Alva Industries Debuts Video Series on Motor Physics and Design

Alva Industries (ALVA) has announced the first season of Tech Torqs, an educational video series that aims to answer common questions about motor technology.

The six-part series explains technical concepts in accessible ways, helping engineers, innovators and integrators better understand the fundamentals that power next-generation systems.

Season 1 of Tech Torqs covers topics including:

Through each episode, Alva engineers clarify principles that often cause confusion in motion-control design. Each episode is created to deliver practical insight while reinforcing Alva’s position as a leader in advanced motor technologies.

“With Tech Torqs, we want to make motor physics and design principles more approachable by everyone, without the need of fancy technical degrees,” said Nicolas Giraudo, chief commercial officer at Alva Industries.

“The response to Season 1 has been overwhelmingly positive, confirming that there is real demand for accessible, understandable, high-quality technical content in our industry,” added Giraudo.

Season 2 Coming Q4 2025

Building on the success of the first season, Alva will launch Season 2 of Tech Torqs in Q4 2025. The new season will offer more insight on advanced motor topics, focusing on staying clear, relevant and accessible to the general industry audience as well as technical specialists and aspiring AMTs.

“Our mission is to deliver unmatched motor technology and to share the knowledge behind it, generating fruitful discussions that elevate us all to a higher level of understanding,” added Nicolas Giraudo, “Tech Torqs is a natural extension of that mission.”