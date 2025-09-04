Vibrant Corporation Receives EASA Approval for Repair Operations

Vibrant Corporation, specializing in resonance-based non-destructive testing (NDT) technology, recently announced that it received EASA (European Union Aviation Safety Agency) approval for its FAA-certified Repair Station operations.

This allows Vibrant to legally perform NDT (PCRT) inspections on behalf of European customers, ensuring the company remains a trusted, compliant NDT partner in the U.S. and European markets.

The EASA certification complements Vibrant’s existing FAA authorization and makes it possible to service European-based OEMs and MRO providers—especially in the critical wheel and brake component space.

“EASA approval represents a major step forward in supporting our international customers,” said Thomas Köhler, president of Vibrant Corporation.

Köhler added, “It ensures our capabilities are recognized on both sides of the Atlantic and allows us to better serve European partners through our established FAA-certified operations.”

This certification was pursued in response to growing demand for Vibrant’s Process Compensated Resonance Testing (PCRT) services from European organizations and underscores the company’s commitment to international standards and customer-centric service delivery.