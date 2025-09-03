Zenith Aviation Announces Honeywell Channel Partnership

Zenith Aviation has achieved its first Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) accreditation, becoming a Honeywell Channel Partner to provide maintenance support for TFE731 turbofan engines (TFE) and auxiliary power units (APUs) under Honeywell’s Maintenance Service Plan (MSP).

The agreement, secured under new ownership by OPUL, represents investment in facilities, tooling, staff and training. It is expected to generate additional revenue over the coming years while expanding Zenith’s approved maintenance services.

Until now, Zenith relied on external providers for TFE and APU work. As a Channel Partner, the company can perform this work directly, offering benefits like:

Faster turnaround times

Savings on cost

Enhanced integrated service for operators

The partnership also positions Zenith within Honeywell’s global network of authorized service providers, strengthening its OEM relationships and preparing the company for further accreditations.

“This is a milestone we should have reached three years ago,” said Aaron Hughes, chief operating officer at Zenith Aviation, “With OPUL’s backing, we have made the investment required to expand our capability and secure the business for the long term.

Hughes added, “It has the potential to unlock millions in additional revenue while delivering better service and greater certainty for our customers and staff.”

To lead this new phase, Zenith has appointed Gary Tims as director of maintenance.

Tims is a current Form 4 Post Holder with the UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), ensuring the highest levels of regulatory compliance. He brings experience in aircraft maintenance leadership, with a record of building high-performing teams and enhancing compliance.

Tims has longstanding relationships with OEMs including Honeywell and Bombardier, and is a familiar and trusted figure among the Zenith team.

“It’s a great time to be coming on board with Zenith,” said Tims.

Tims continued, “This new Honeywell accreditation allows us to broaden what we can offer and keep more work in-house, which is a real benefit to our customers. I’ve worked with many of the team before, and I’m confident we can build on their strengths to move the business forward.”

This announcement underlines Zenith Aviation’s commitment to investing under OPUL’s ownership. By combining new OEM accreditations with new leadership, the company remains a partner for operators globally, as it looks to expand its Part-145 service offering into the Middle East.