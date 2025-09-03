HUBTEX To Debut New Aircraft Maintenance Work Platform at MRO Europe 2025

HUBTEX will debut its new, electrically powered EPL platform for aircraft maintenance and assembly at MRO Europe 2025, taking place in London from October 15 through 16.

The work and assembly platform has an omnidirectional multi-way chassis. It allows service personnel to position themselves and their tools precisely on the aircraft while protecting workers from collisions.

Using variably adjustable work platforms in aircraft maintenance can sometimes result in challenges. For example, they must be flexible to be positioned in confined spaces and allow safe access to different aircraft types.

A successful platform design for these applications needs to enable access to all areas of an aircraft, such as the upper wing surface or the tail unit. It must also effectively protect the aircraft structures from damage, including the wings, fuselage or engines.

These requirements are considered and addressed in HUBTEX work platforms. The omnidirectional multi-way steering system allows for precise positioning on the aircraft, without lengthy maneuvering.

"What sets HUBTEX apart from other manufacturers is our ability to offer solutions beyond standard platforms," says Michael Röbig, head of product management at Hubtex.

Röbig continued, "EPL type platform solutions can be finely tuned to meet the demands of aircraft maintenance. Thanks to their diverse options for incorporating collision protection systems, users can work extremely accurately in confined spaces without risking damage to sensitive components."

Customization Options

Vehicles with a scissor lift system form the basis, supplemented with a telescopic platform for access to the top of the wing if needed. Lifting with mast lifts is also possible when using a low platform height.

The EPL series offers options for precise integration into various specific tasks. Working heights range from 4.5 to 17.5 meters, with load capacities from 250 to 2,000 kilograms. This enables multiple users and their tools to work safely and comfortably.

Various operating concepts are available, whether from the driver's cab or via remote control. To retain flexibility, the vehicles can be equipped with lithium-ion batteries as well as a lead-acid battery, with the option to add on-board chargers.

Advanced Safety Features

HUBTEX EPL platforms provide advanced collision protection. Depending on project requirements, HUBTEX integrates sensors such as ultrasonic sensors, Lidar and 360° cameras to scan the environment and alert operators.

There’s also automatic braking and height restrictions to prevent collisions with sensitive parts. In addition, systems for load monitoring and vibration reduction ensure a stable working environment.

At MRO Europe 2025, HUBTEX will showcase its EPL platform to an international professional audience for the first time. Visitors can get up close to the technology at stand 4048.