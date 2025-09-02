Ramco Systems to Implement Aviation Software for MRO Services at UAMCO

Global aviation software provider Ramco Systems announced that it will implement its next-gen Aviation Software at United Aerospace Maintenance Company (UAMCO) Ltd, a provider of aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul services.

This collaboration reinforces UAMCO’s role in supporting LEAP engines, including the CFM International SA LEAP-1A and CFM International SA LEAP-1B. Ramco’s advanced software solution, purpose built for Engine MROs, will enhance operational efficiency, streamline workflows and bolster UAMCO’s capability to deliver MRO services.

Ramco's business partner AiAppsData, a consultancy with extensive experience in providing aviation IT solutions, played a key role in this engagement.

Ramco Aviation Software offers the following modules:

Engineering & CAMO

Maintenance

Supply Chain

MRO & Part Sales

Employee Management

Safety

Quality

Compliance

Finance & Accounting

The next-gen software will give UAMCO a single integrated platform to streamline its engine maintenance operations down to piece part levels, enhance vendor and materials management and obtain 360-degree visibility into costs and revenues.

In addition, Ramco’s digital tools such as Ramco Anywhere mobile apps, HUBs and integrated customer portals, will help UAMCO improve process efficiencies, increase customer engagement and take all paperwork digital.

CEOS, United Aerospace Maintenance Company (UAMCO) Ltd John Savvides said, “In selecting Ramco Systems as our technology partner, we were guided by a clear vision: to enable smarter operations and faster decision-making through the right solution. Ramco Aviation Software emerged as the clear choice, thanks to its comprehensive maintenance and materials management capabilities and strong alignment with our initiative to provide quick turn workscopes for CFM LEAP engines.”

Savvides continued, “We anticipate that this collaboration will bring about significant improvements in how we manage resources, engage with customers and execute on our business priorities, ultimately driving stronger outcomes at every level of the organization.”

Chief Customer Officer – Aviation, Aerospace & Defense, Ramco Systems Manoj Kumar Singh said, “This partnership is a testament to the growing trust that leading MRO service providers are placing in Ramco Aviation Software to transform their engine maintenance operations.”

Singh added, “Our Aviation Software’s best-in-class functionality, coupled with our unwavering focus on customer success, makes us uniquely positioned to deliver both innovation and an enhanced competitive edge for UAMCO. We look forward to supporting UAMCO as they redefine the standards of aircraft engine maintenance.”

Ramco Aviation Software is used by:

Airlines

Third-party MROs

Heli-Operators

Defense organizations

Urban Air Mobility companies

Ramco Aviation Suite provides accessibility with ‘Anywhere Apps,’ and is available on cloud. Ramco software uses advanced features, such as: