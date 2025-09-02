Motion Highlights New Lube Caddy for Industrial Environments

Motion Industries, Inc. a distributor of maintenance, repair and operation replacement parts and provider of industrial technology solutions, has debuted the Motion Lube Caddy.

Designed by a Motion Repair & Services hydraulics team, this is the first patent-pending, self-contained, towable lubrication cart designed for easily servicing enclosed machinery assets.

The Motion Lube Caddy enhances the process of cleaning a facility’s enclosed gearing assets while enhancing worker safety. It can also be used on hydraulic systems, mobile and agriculture equipment drive cases, and more.

A standout feature is the dual-design reservoir and an auto shut-off mode, which prevents the pump from running dry when the tank empties.

Key features and benefits include:

Towable dual reservoir—options available for 40 and 75 gallon used/new oil capacities as well as a 150-gallon hoistable version—to simplify oil changes.

Flexibility with three operation modes: manual, auto and kidney loop

Air-operated pump with automatic shutoff, allowing hands-off operation

Eliminates the need for forklifts to move oil tanks

Fully customizable options, including power sources, tank sizes and filter micron ratings

Designed to reduce lubrication time while ensuring sanitary handling of new oil

The solution is especially suitable for manufacturers that change lubrication oil periodically, particularly for gearboxes, hydraulic systems and more.

Leadership Quotes on the New Solution

West Division Manager for Motion Repair & Services Scott Smith was team lead in the Motion Lube Caddy’s development.

Smith said, “Our team regularly builds unique solutions to fulfill customer needs, but it’s not often we decide to make one a standard product. What started as a vision evolved into a solid solution that can serve a wide range of industries. The cart’s mobility, compact footprint and integrated design let maintenance teams bring it directly to equipment no hoses trailing back to a shop, no spills, no drums, no filter carts and no wasted time.”

“The new Motion Lube Caddy highlights our team’s innovative spirit and deep commitment to meeting customer needs,” said John Watwood, Motion’s SVP of Sales & Operations.

Watwood continued, “This solution perfectly exemplifies how Motion integrates technology, safety and efficiency to drive value and enhance performance of the diverse industries we serve.” While there is a standard model, the Motion Lube Caddy is fully customizable to best meet customers’ unique application needs.