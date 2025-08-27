ACI Jet Secures EASA Part 145 Certification

ACI Jet, West Coast-based business aviation services company, announced that it has earned European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) Part 145 maintenance organization approval, officially certified on July 22, 2025.

This certification authorizes ACI Jet to perform maintenance on European-registered aircraft, expanding the company’s ability to serve a broader, global customer base.

As the only Bombardier Authorized Service Facility on the West Coast, and an on-site Bombardier parts depot, ACI Jet offers immediate access to components, warranty capabilities and expertise.

“Our customers and brokers have been asking for this, and we delivered,” said Dave Jensen, ACI Jet’s vice president of maintenance.

He added, “This certification gives European-registered aircraft owners and operators a new, highly capable option for service on the West Coast, where maintenance slots for foreign registered aircraft are already limited.”

Pursuing EASA certification aligns with ACI Jet’s ongoing strategy to expand its aircraft maintenance services.

Known for its experience with Bombardier’s product line, which includes the fastest and longest-range business jets on the market today, ACI Jet can now extend its service quality to aircraft registered in Europe. This complements its FAA Operations Specifications coverage for U.S.-registered aircraft, which includes Bombardier and other business jet models.

“ACI Jet has never aimed to be the largest—only the best in terms of service, quality, and capability,” Jensen continued, “EASA approval reinforces that commitment and allows us to bring our high-touch, high-skill service to a new customer base.”

The certification also expands the company’s AOG (Aircraft on Ground) support capabilities for European-registered aircraft along the West Coast.

The EASA certification process was spearheaded by ACI Jet’s Quality Control Manager Isaac Garner. Garner led an overhaul of the following:

Repair Station & Quality Control Manual

Safety Management System

Internal audit processes to meet stringent EASA requirements

The process required more than a year of preparation, documentation revisions, submissions and audits, with the FAA Flight Standards District Office (FSDO) providing critical guidance along the way.

“This wasn’t just about meeting the requirements—it was about identifying opportunities to make our QC department stronger across the board,” Garner said, “We made improvements not because we had to, but because we should. That’s the ACI Jet way.”

Feedback from FAA Principal Maintenance Inspectors praised ACI Jet’s submission as “top notch” in both detail and presentation.

EASA approval follows ACI Jet’s recent certification by the Civil Aviation Authority of the Cayman Islands (CAACI), under which it is currently undergoing its first Pre-Purchase Inspection (PPI). The company also holds Canadian maintenance authorization and is targeting future approvals from Mexico and other international aviation regulators.

“Our goal is to keep building our capabilities while protecting the reputation we’ve earned for delivering top-tier service,” Garner added.

Jensen praised Garner’s leadership, stating, “One of Isaac’s greatest attributes is that you can give him a complex assignment with little oversight, and he will not only deliver but exceed expectations. That kind of resourcefulness is invaluable in this business.”