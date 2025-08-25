HAECO Engine Services Expands Overhaul Capacity With New Xiamen Facility

HAECO Engine Services (Xiamen), a member of the HAECO Group specializing in the overhaul, testing and component repair services for GE90 series engines, has begun construction on a new facility aimed at increasing capacity by the fourth quarter in 2026.

This facility will support the overhaul, testing and repair of additional engine types, including the GP7200, CF34-10A and GE9X, while also providing more space for maintenance and storage.

The new facility, located next to the existing Phase 2 building, will cover 4,420 square meters, with a total floor area of 10,015 square meters across two levels. Keeping sustainability in mind, it will feature energy-efficient LED lighting and a solar panel system to reduce environmental impact.

"As the aerospace industry continues to grow and evolve, this facility reflects our commitment to innovation and sustainable development, enabling us to scale up support for our customers across a diverse range of product lines," said Sandra Nieuwenhuijzen, group director of Component and Engine Services at HAECO.

Nieuwenhuijzen continued, “This strategic investment underscores HAECO’s long-term vision to support the evolving demands of the global aviation industry with cutting-edge solutions and operational excellence.”

At the groundbreaking ceremony, Director and General Manager of HAECO Engine Services (Xiamen) Simon Smith remarked, “Since our establishment in 2008, we have continually adapted to meet our customers’ needs, including the completion of our Phase 2 building in 2011. The new facility will enhance our capacity and enable us to develop capabilities for both current and next-generation engines.”

HAECO Engine Services (Xiamen) is a licensed GE90 Service Provider and holds the GE90 GE Branded Service Agreement (GBSA) in Asia. In 2024, HAECO extended the GBSA and Offload Agreement for GE engines through 2040 and secured a position within the global MRO network for the GE9X engine.