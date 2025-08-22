Mayhew Tools Highlights New 5-Piece Curved Pry Bar Set with Green Handles

Mayhew Steel Products, Inc. (Mayhew Tools) is introducing the latest addition to its Dominator pro pry bar line, the new Dominator 5 Pc. Curved Pry Bar Set in green, part number 61366GN.

With various sizes provided in the set, they are built for demanding prying and lifting applications. These pry bars offer strength, comfort and reliability that benefits professionals and DIYers. The green handles are part of a variety of colored handles offered by Mayhew that allow users added options for organization and efficiency.

Forged from hardened and tempered alloy steel, the bar’s shaft runs from the cutting edge through the handle to deliver durability and prying power, even in tough working conditions. The handle’s capped end allows for striking without causing damage to the handle, while also working as an added shock absorber that reduces hand fatigue.

The patented two-composite handle features an ergonomic design that ensures grip and comfort. The Dominator Curved Pry Bars offer notable performance while prioritizing user safety and ease.

Set Specifications:

61366GN Set: 38.5” length, 6.91 lbs weight

Set sizes include: ¼” sq. x 8” Overall Length ⅜” sq. x 12” Overall Length ⅜” sq. x 17” Overall Length ½” sq. x 25” Overall Length ½” sq. x 31” Overall Length



This set is made in the USA and sold for an MSRP of $213.93. It is backed by a lifetime warranty. For more information, contact Mayhew Tools at 800.872.0037 or visit mayhew.com.