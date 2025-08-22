Pudu Robotics Launches AI-Powered 3D Perception Robotic Sweeper

Pudu Robotics has launched the PUDU MT1 Max, an AI-powered 3D Perception Robotic Sweeper designed for expansive and complex cleaning scenarios.

As the newest member of the MT1 series—following the PUDU MT1 and PUDU MT1 Vac—the MT1 Max delivers next-generation 3D spatial perception, enhanced AI intelligence and upgraded safety systems. This sweeper is ideal for large-scale indoor and semi-outdoor cleaning in environments such as repair shops, semi-open building atriums and aircraft hangars.

Next-Generation 3D Perception for Smarter Navigation

Equipped with 3D LiDAR and multi-sensor fusion, the MT1 Max can map complex environments with centimeter-level accuracy and detect objects up to 150 meters away.

It accurately recognizes and interprets diverse scenarios, from ultra-high ceilings and glass roofs to semi-open areas and low-light settings. It maintains stable mapping and positioning in high-interference conditions such as heavy dust, fog or sandstorms.

Enhanced 3D perception also powers intelligent, real-time path planning, allowing the robot to navigate, optimize cleaning routes and proactively avoid vehicles or unexpected obstacles.

AI Intelligence for Precision and Efficient Cleaning

Driven by a dual-chip architecture that doubles computing power, the MT1 Max delivers faster recognition, more efficient computation and stable performance under heavy load or parallel tasks.

Its deep hardware-software integration, combining sensors, wheel-hub motors, side brushes and roller brushes enables features like:



Adaptive Cleaning Strategies : Adjusts cleaning mode to debris weight and optimizes body positioning to capture trash precisely between dual side brushes.

AI Trash Recognition : Identifies multiple waste types in real time, with a self-learning database for improved accuracy.

AI Spot Cleaning : Uses ultra-wide scanning and patrols to detect and remove waste quickly for smarter, more efficient cleaning.

Cleaning Performance with Automated Filter Cleaning

The MT1 Max adds an internal vibration system that cleans filters in real time. This preserves suction and filtration efficiency, extends component life and reduces the need for frequent manual maintenance.

Combined with its 70 cm cleaning width, 35 L waste bin, and precise edge-to-edge cleaning, the MT1 Max ensures consistently high cleaning performance while minimizing downtime in large-scale operations.

Autonomous Obstacle Avoidance

The MT1 Max features a fully enhanced obstacle avoidance system powered by advanced 3D LiDAR, providing sharp dynamic perception and environmental awareness.

It can identify various dynamic obstacles—from vehicles to pedestrians and small animals—and apply tailored avoidance strategies. It can stop at intersections, yield in traffic lanes or pause in parking zones.

Multi-Dimensional Safety Enhancements

The MT1 Max features IP54-rated protection that shields against dust and splashes, with a rain sensor that activates an protective avoidance mode in adverse weather. A 1.2-meter-high beacon with bright lights enhances visibility for pedestrians and drivers.

Building on the MT1, the MT1 Max offers features like

Long run-time with 24/7 operation enabled by automatic recharging

IoT integration for coordination with smart infrastructure

Remote management tools for real-time monitoring

Maneuverability in tight or obstacle-prone spaces

The launch of the PUDU MT1 Max marks the third model in the MT1 series, following the PUDU MT1 (2024) and PUDU MT1 Vac (2025). Learn more about PUDU MT1 Max.