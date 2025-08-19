Leach International Corporation Approves Stealth Aerospace as Authorized Channel Partner

Oklahoma-based FDH Electronics has announced that its aftermarket division, Stealth Aerospace, has been named as an approved distribution channel by Leach International Corporation to support commercial airline and MRO customers.

Vice President at FDH Electronics Alon Glickstein commented, “We are incredibly proud to have established this partnership with Leach International. Their long-standing reputation for high-reliability products fits perfectly with our mission at FDH Electronics—to provide our customers with exceptional service, technical support, and inventory availability that meets their evolving needs.”

Leach International, a manufacturer of advanced electrical switches, relays and power distribution components for the aerospace and defense markets, sees this partnership as a step toward strengthening its presence in the aftermarket segment.

Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Leach International Corporation Justin Coates added, “This agreement with FDH Electronics’ Stealth Aerospace division ensures that Leach’s products will be supported with an incredibly high level of service. Their proven performance in the aerospace aftermarket gives us full confidence that customers will benefit from rapid access to inventory, technical insight and dedicated aftermarket expertise.”

This announcement marks a new chapter in aftermarket excellence and provides the commercial aviation industry with access to Leach’s product lines through a specialized and reliable distribution partner.