Martech Services Company Highlights Quality Air Breathing Systems for OSHA Compliance

Martech Services Company shares that compliance with the OSHA requirement for Grade "D" Breathable Air can be accomplished with the use of the company’s Quality Air Breathing System.

According to Tom Wright, director of Sales and Marketing, when placed near the point of use, a Quality Air Breathing System will work with the existing compressed air supply. The four-stage filtration cleans the air, and the onboard carbon monoxide monitor continuously monitors the air quality for compliance with current OSHA standards.

"Quality Air Breathing Systems are, by design, the affordable solution to providing the breathable air required to protect painters, blasters and welders" Wright said, "Complete systems designed to fit the users facilities and needs, to include hoods, masks and hoses are also available."

With the ever-increasing awareness and need to properly protect workers in contaminated air spaces, the systems are designed for multiple users and ease of use. Systems can support two or more persons at the same time. Accessories can increase or decrease the temperature of the air supply for improved user comfort.

Additionally, each system is backed by a one year warranty and supported by a toll free sales and service, telephone support staff seven days a week.