Russelectric Highlights Advanced Automatic Transfer Switches with Bypass/Isolation

Russelectric highlights its range of Russelectric automatic transfer switches with bypass/isolation capability for airports, which allows the transfer switch portion to be isolated and de-energized for maintenance, testing or repair.

The Russelectric RTS-30 Series and Russelectric RTS-03 Series Bypass/Isolation transfer switches provide all the functions of a Russelectric automatic transfer switch plus the ability to bypass power from a live source to the load in the event the automatic function of the transfer switch is disabled.

Russelectric offers a complete line of 480 VAC 30-cycle and 3-cycle UL tested switches. They have been fully tested, listed and labeled for 30-cycle or 3-cycle closing and withstand under UL-1008.

Full draw-out construction allows safe and easy removal of the transfer switch, eliminating the need to make any electrical or mechanical disconnections. Russelectric is the only manufacturer that offers both fail-safe and maintenance bypass switch designs.

RTS-30 Series switches feature contact assemblies designed to handle the rigors of 30-cycle closing and withstand performance and offer exceptional arc- and track-resistance. The main contact pad material is designed to prevent overheating, and stationary contact pad material prevents welding during high fault current conditions.

Also offered are Russelectric RTS-03 Series transfer switches with manual bypass/isolation, which have high 3-cycle closing and withstand ratings for 480 VAC or less.

All Russelectric RTS-03 Series automatic transfer switches have been fully tested for 3-cycle closing and withstand ratings under UL-1008. When coordinated with current limiting fuses, Russelectric RTS-03 Series transfer switches have UL listed closing and withstand ratings of 200,000 amperes, at 480 VAC.

Russelectric RTS-03 and RTS-30 Series transfer switch contacts are machined from solid copper and feature tungsten arcing tips. All mechanical assemblies, linkages and connecting rods are purpose-built and precision machined. Mechanical linkages are sturdy anodized solid steel rods with aircraft-style ball joint fittings.