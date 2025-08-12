Milwaukee Tool Adds STEELHEAD Metal Cutting Blades to Diamond Blade Lineup

Milwaukee Tool is updating their STEELHEAD Diamond Blade lineup and adding a new 9” STEELHEAD Metal Cutting Diamond Blade to their existing range of 4-½"-14” blades.

Milwaukee’s Diamond Blades are designed to high standards, using quality diamonds. These diamond blades are engineered to cut metal and stainless materials, delivering up to 75X the life vs. Milwaukee standard bonded abrasives.

Built with a solid steel core, these blades maintain their diameter and minimize debris. Maximizing the productivity of a single blade, these diamond blades are capable of 375+ cuts in rebar, 250+ cuts in strut and 500+ steel studs.