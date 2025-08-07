MRO Asia-Pacific Marks 25th Anniversary in Singapore

MRO Asia-Pacific (#MROAP) will return to the Singapore Expo and Convention Centre this September 16–18, commemorating 25 years.

The Asia-Pacific market is experiencing high growth, with more than 6,500 new aircraft expected to be added to the region’s fleet of 9,600, a 3.6% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) after retirements, according to Brian Kough, senior director of Forecasts and Aerospace Insights for Aviation Week.

The full forecast, which will be presented at the event, will also show $417 billion in MRO demand over 10 years in the region after 80,200 major service events, a 2.3% CAGR.

MRO Asia-Pacific convenes professionals and decision-makers globally to examine industry challenges, share best practices and explore innovative solutions across the MRO ecosystem.

The event offers expert-driven conference sessions, networking and access to a marketplace where airlines, OEMs, MROs, lessors and suppliers can engage in business development and collaboration. It is expected to draw more than 6,000 attendees from over 80 countries, including 900+ buyers representing airlines and lessors.

Conference programming runs September 16–17 and features a comprehensive lineup of timely topics and strategic insights, including:

Navigating the Unknown: Strategies and Investments for Operational Continuity

The Potential of USM: Considerations for this Growing Strategic Option

Case Study Spotlight: Driving Efficiency Through Digital Transformation

AI Beyond the Buzz-Word: Delivering Real Efficiency Gains in Aviation

Aero-Engine Focus: Strategies for Managing Cost, Turnaround, and Reliability

Addressing the Talent Gap: Building, Retaining, and Developing Local Skills

India’s MRO Landscape: Investment Gaps and Growth Priorities

Interiors, Modifications and Upgrades: Insight into Airlines' Evolving Fleet Strategy





The exhibition hall, open September 17–18, is sold out, featuring over 325 solution providers across the MRO value chain. Attendees will also benefit from complimentary access to the Go Live! Theater, where panels will address key topics such as:

MRO Potential in Southeast Asia

Strategies to Extend Parts Lifecycles

Developments in the Regional Cargo Market

Turboprop Engine Forecast

Panel Discussion: New Technology Update – Turboprop Engines

“This milestone year is especially meaningful as we return to Singapore—our long-standing home in the Asia-Pacific region,” said Helen Curl, vice president of events, Aviation Week Network, “This event continues to serve as a vital platform for industry leaders to exchange ideas, forge connections and drive the future of MRO innovation.”

The program begins with the 6th MRO Asia-Pacific Awards and Asia Aerospace Leadership Networking Reception on the evening of Monday, September 15, at the Equarius Hotel, Resorts World Sentosa. The awards ceremony will honor excellence across the MRO sector, spotlighting individuals and organizations whose contributions help propel the industry forward.

Platinum Sponsors for MRO Asia-Pacific are:

APS

StandardAero

Gold Sponsors are:

AFI KLM E&M

Embraer

Hangrun Technology

Lufthansa Technik

OEMServices

Revima

RTX

Setna iO

SIA Engineering Company

SR Technics

ST Engineering

The event is presented in partnership with the Singapore Exhibition & Convention Center and Visit Singapore. Purposeful Partners are Airlines For America, Airlink, Association for Aerospace Industries (Singapore) and IATA.