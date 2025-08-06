Mayhew Tools Introduces All-New 4-Piece Demo Tool Set

Mayhew Steel Products, Inc. (Mayhew Tools) is proud to announce the launch of its latest innovation, the 4 Pc. Demo Tool Set, part number 14050.

This new set includes four heavy-duty punches and chisels, manufactured in the USA to meet the demands of metalworking, woodworking, masonry and automotive repair.

The 4 Pc. Demo Tool Set is designed to provide durability, comfort and performance. Each tool features a tempered alloy steel shaft that extends through the handle.

Featuring the patented DominatorPro handle, this ergonomic, two-composite handle offers enhanced grip and comfort for prolonged use, while the capped end allows for striking without handle damage, reducing hand fatigue.

The set includes:

3/16-inch pin punch

1/4-inch pin punch

1/4-inch center punch

7/16-inch pry chisel

Backed by Mayhew’s lifetime warranty, this set is built to withstand demanding tasks.