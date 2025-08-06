Mayhew Tools Introduces All-New 4-Piece Demo Tool Set

Mayhew Steel Products, Inc. (Mayhew Tools) is proud to announce the launch of its latest innovation, the 4 Pc. Demo Tool Set, part number 14050.
This new set includes four heavy-duty punches and chisels, manufactured in the USA to meet the demands of metalworking, woodworking, masonry and automotive repair.
The 4 Pc. Demo Tool Set is designed to provide durability, comfort and performance. Each tool features a tempered alloy steel shaft that extends through the handle.
Featuring the patented DominatorPro handle, this ergonomic, two-composite handle offers enhanced grip and comfort for prolonged use, while the capped end allows for striking without handle damage, reducing hand fatigue.
The set includes:
- 3/16-inch pin punch
- 1/4-inch pin punch
- 1/4-inch center punch
- 7/16-inch pry chisel
Backed by Mayhew’s lifetime warranty, this set is built to withstand demanding tasks.