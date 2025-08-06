Long-Term MRO Development Agreement Anchors Oklahoma Air and Space Port Mission

Premium Aerospace Center Oklahoma LLC (PAC) has secured a strategic long-term lease with the Oklahoma Space Industry Development Authority (OSIDA) to expand and construct a new 130,000+ sq ft hangar.

An agreement was finalized between OSIDA and PAC at a ceremonial signing event where the CEO of OSIDA, Grayson Ardies and the CEO of PAC, Jose Gonzalez inked a deal that will usher in $65 million of private investment on a nearly 12-acre parcel at the Oklahoma Air and Space Port. The $65 million investment will include the previously mentioned 130,000+ sq ft hangar along with associated office space and parking lot.

The planned 12-acre site at the Oklahoma Air and Space Port is set to become a hub of innovation for PAC, featuring cutting-edge facilities for aircraft MRO activities. This development will also incorporate dedicated parking areas for aircraft, significantly improving operational efficiency and elevating service capabilities in the region.

The hangar will be capable of handling any commercial aircraft in the fleet today, and PAC will have the ability to do both traditional MRO activities as well as paint operations within the hangar.

“This $65 million private investment is set to generate 200 new jobs in western Oklahoma,” stated State Representative Nick Archer of House District 55, “The PAC facility is equipped to service some of the largest aircraft in the commercial fleet, including the 777X. The signing of this lease represents a crucial launching point for companies eager to make their mark in the exciting new aerospace frontier.”

PAC, which has been at the airport for just over two years, is led by aviation experts with experience in aircraft painting and maintenance. The facility will be one of only seven facilities nationwide with wide-body 130ºF degree paint ovens.

“We understand that having a skilled workforce is crucial for companies considering locating or expanding at the Oklahoma Air and Space Port,” said Senator Brent Howard, Senate District 38.

Howard added, “PAC is collaborating with the Western Technology Center and local workforce development leaders to cultivate a highly skilled technical workforce that will support its operations and ambitious growth plans. Oklahoma is leading the way for aerospace expansion and workforce development, and we are ready for business.”

PAC has outlined its expansion plans at the Oklahoma Air and Space Port into four phases. Upon completion over the next several years, the expansion is projected to create 450-600 new jobs in the western counties of the state.

Premium Aerospace Centers Office Administrator Sumer Jones stated, “ We are excited to sign the lease with ODAA and OSIDA as it represents the continued growth for Premium Aerospace Center and our commitment to the Western Oklahoma community where we live and work. We stand ready to execute the rest of our multi-year expansion plan and strengthen the aviation industry in Oklahoma.”

“The new OSIDA Board has taken a significant step forward in the development of the Spaceport by approving this ground lease agreement with Premium Aerospace Center, LLC, during its July meeting,” said Ardies.

“This strategic partnership will elevate the Oklahoma Air and Space Port campus by providing essential MRO services for large aircraft and continuing the MRO legacy of Oklahoma,” Ardies added.

During the 2025 legislative session, the OSIDA organization was merged within the Oklahoma Department of Aeronautics and Aerospace (ODAA). With the merger into ODAA taking effect July 1, the Department was able to quickly help OSIDA’s mission set.

"We are enthusiastic about the potential for new opportunities in western Oklahoma. The Oklahoma Air & Space Port Industrial Complex is much more than a launch site; it represents a dynamic aerospace ecosystem that connects businesses, innovators, educators and communities, driving growth and collaboration," said Chair of the Senate Aeronautics and Transportation Committee, Senator Darcy Jech, Senate District 26.

While there are various missions and activities at OSIDA, the focus is on two main areas: statewide space industry development and operating its extensive spaceport and industrial park, which covers 2,700 acres in western Oklahoma.

This facility, known by several names—Burns Flat, Clinton-Sherman Airport and the Oklahoma Air and Space Port—represents an opportunity for development and collaboration in the aerospace sector.