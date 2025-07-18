FL Technics Expands Continuing Airworthiness Management Capabilities

FL Technics has been granted the extended Part-CAMO (Continuing Airworthiness Management Organization) certificate, enabling it to additionally manage Airbus A350 and ATR 42/72 aircraft types.

This brings the total number of aircraft types that the company is authorized to support to 13.

CAMO is responsible for ensuring that an aircraft remains airworthy and safe for operation.

Continuing airworthiness management includes a range of tasks such as managing the Aircraft Maintenance Program, overseeing mandatory airworthiness data, maintaining records and more.

To achieve this capability extension, FL Technics undertook all the necessary steps, including organizing specific training sessions and passing the regulatory audit.

“This step is consistent with our overall growth strategy. The certification is expected to support our expansion into the Asia-Pacific region, where CAMO capabilities can serve as a competitive advantage, and some of our clients have already expressed interest in these new capabilities,” said Oleksandr Kulyk, deputy CEO for Engineering at FL Technics.