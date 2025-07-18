Cutter Aviation Appoints Travis Schleusner as General Manager of Phoenix MRO Facility

Cutter Aviation has appointed Travis Schleusner as general manager of its Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility at Phoenix Sky Harbor (KPHX).

In this expanded role, Travis will oversee all aspects of Phoenix maintenance operations, including managing work order projects and ensuring the efficient and cost-effective use of department resources. His focus will remain on delivering exceptional service and aircraft upgrade solutions.

Travis’s passion for aviation was sparked at an early age, inspired by stories from his grandfather, a World War II B-24 pilot with the Jolly Rogers bomber group. He went on to earn his A&P certifications from Lake Area Technical Institute in 2002 and began his career working on turboprops for a commuter airline.

“We are excited for Travis to take on this new role,” said Dave Clifton, vice president of Technical & Flight Support Services, “He has demonstrated strong leadership and deep understanding of our operations. We look forward to the impact he will make as general manager.”