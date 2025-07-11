Amada Weld Tech Highlights Advanced Wire Compacting Solutions

The new, dedicated webpage provides detailed product information and allows customers to filter by compacting force and copper braid cross-sectional area to compare products.
July 11, 2025
2 min read
Amada Weld Tech
68710c3bdd3a97026f6c51cd Screenshot 1172025 8454 Southcommmy

Amada Weld Tech highlights its range of wire compacting heads—designed to address the evolving needs of the automotive, aerospace and electronics industries—on a new, dedicated web page.

Amada Weld Tech’s compacting and crimping solutions transform stranded wires into solid, cuboid shapes, making connections stronger, more reliable and free of projecting wires. This approach reduces contact resistance, which minimizes heat generation at the joint and can extend the lifespan of electrical systems by mitigating thermal cycling and mechanical stress.

The elimination of additional components, like terminal lugs and wire end sleeves, streamlines assembly, may reduce overall product weight and lower manufacturing costs.

Amada Weld Tech’s compacting and crimping technology is particularly well-suited for copper wires, with or without tin or silver plating, and is effective for a wide range of wire sizes, including twisted pairs and multi-sheathed cables. The company’s solutions are already in use for applications such as safety belt and temperature sensors, battery electrical distribution, airbag initiators and Y and T cable connections in electric vehicles.

The new, dedicated webpage provides detailed product information and allows customers to filter by compacting force and copper braid cross-sectional area to compare products. 

 

Sign up for Aviation Pros Newsletters
Get the latest news and updates.

Related

Understanding the AMT Shortage: Why It’s Happening and How To Help
Top 10 Aviation News Stories from March 2025
Register for GSE Expo 2025!
Sponsored
Elevate Your Brand at GSE Expo 2025!
Sponsored