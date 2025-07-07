flydubai Breaks Ground on New Aircraft Maintenance Center at Dubai South

flydubai has broken ground on its new Aircraft Maintenance Centre at Dubai South.

The multimillion-dollar facility, set to complete construction in the last quarter of 2026, will ensure an increased level of control and quicker maintenance turnaround for the carrier’s fleet. Spread over 32,600 square meters, the maintenance center will house an aircraft hangar, support workshops and office buildings.

The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by a senior delegation led by His Excellency Khalifa Al Zaffin, executive chairman of Dubai Aviation City Corporation and Dubai South, who joined Ghaith Al Ghaith, chief executive officer of flydubai, as well as representatives from the Mohammed bin Rashid Aerospace Hub (MBRAH).

Executive Chairman of Dubai Aviation City Corporation and Dubai South His Excellency Khalifa Al Zaffin said, “We are proud to witness the groundbreaking of flydubai’s new aircraft maintenance center at Dubai South, a key milestone that reflects the airline’s continued growth and operational advancement. This facility reinforces our commitment to supporting the aviation sector through state-of-the-art infrastructure and to further positioning Dubai as a leading global hub for aviation.”

Chief Executive Officer at flydubai Ghaith Al Ghaith said, “This investment marks a significant milestone for flydubai. Since launching operations in 2009, we have made great strides in enhancing connectivity and driving innovation, and the development of our new Aircraft Maintenance Centre will play a key role in the next chapter of our growth journey.”

Al Ghaith continued, “This is a strategic step towards supporting our growing maintenance requirement and capacity as we take delivery of more aircraft, and reaffirms our long-term commitment to innovation, operational efficiency and supporting Dubai’s position as a global leader in aviation and business excellence.”

The carrier signed an agreement with MBRAH for its first purpose-built Aircraft Maintenance Centre at the 2023 Dubai Airshow. The maintenance center will be situated near Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC).

The new maintenance center will be home to the carrier’s team of more than 600 skilled engineers working in line maintenance, technical services, materials and workshops, tasked with guaranteeing the safety and airworthiness of flydubai’s fleet.

flydubai has partnered with Group AMANA, a regional company that specializes in the design-build of industrial and commercial facilities, to deliver a modern facility built to international standards in the heart of Dubai South.