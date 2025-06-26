AFI KLM E&M Pursues Sustainable MRO with SAF Adoption for Engine Testing

Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance (AFI KLM E&M) announced the purchase of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) to power 10% of total engine test operations conducted annually at its Paris-Charles de Gaulle (CDG) and Amsterdam-Schiphol (AMS) facilities.

With approximately 300 engine test runs conducted each year across its two major facilities, AFI KLM E&M’s integration of SAF represents a step toward decarbonizing maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) activities. The initiative will officially launch in July 2025 and was highlighted during the Paris Airshow 2025, Le Bourget, Paris.

"Our engine testing operations are a critical component of MRO services. By integrating SAF into these processes, we are taking concrete action to lower our carbon footprint and set an example for sustainability within the MRO industry," stated Jean-Louis Forest, senior vice president at AFI KLM E&M.

"Sustainability is one of the leading factors in everything we do at AFI KLM E&M. This initiative not only demonstrates our commitment to reducing emissions but also highlights our ambition to lead the way in sustainable aviation maintenance. We are proud to contribute actively to the decarbonization of our industry and support the global goal of greener skies” said Martijn de Vries, vice president at KLM Engine Services.

This SAF adoption is part of a broader environmental roadmap aimed at meeting AFI KLM E&M’s 2025 sustainability targets. The SAF used for engine testing will contribute to emissions reductions without compromising safety or performance. It also provides proof of concept for wider application across maintenance operations globally.