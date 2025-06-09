GAMECO’s Composite Repair Center Delivers 1,500th Component

Guangzhou Aircraft Maintenance Engineering Company Limited (GAMECO) announced that its Composite Repair Center (CRC) has successfully completed repair of the 1500th component since its foundation. This 1500th component was redelivered to 9 Air, one of China’s private air carriers.

At the delivery ceremony, 9 Air's Production Planning Director PengWeiqiu commended the CRC team, saying, "The team's innovative repair solutions and strategically positioned facilities have effectively reduced our operational costs while improving maintenance efficiency."

He emphasized these achievements as key drivers for strengthening the long-term collaboration between the two companies.

GAMECO CRC Director Lai Yong reaffirmed GAMECO's commitment, stating, "We maintain 24/7 readiness for both scheduled maintenance and emergency support, ensuring operational continuity for 9 Air, and all of our domestic and international partners and customers."

He further expressed anticipation for expanded cooperation and introduction of innovation into aviation maintenance innovation.