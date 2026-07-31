Engineer Dies After Heavy Machinery Falls on Him at Airport

A Virgin Atlantic aircraft technician has died nearly a month after he was struck by falling machinery from a Boeing 787 Dreamliner during a maintenance check at Heathrow Airport.

According to U.K.-based media outlet The Sun, the technician, Georgie Buxton, 23, of West London, was taken to a nearby hospital after the incident and placed in an intensive care unit, where he remained for four weeks. He was taken off life support a couple of weeks ago and stayed in the unit until he died.

The plane Buxton was working on was taken out of service after the incident, and Virgin Atlantic has been working with Boeing to determine what caused it. Virgin Atlantic confirmed Buxton’s death to The Sun in a statement.

“Our thoughts are firmly with Georgie’s family, loved ones, friends and colleagues at this incredibly sad and challenging time,” the company said. “We’re providing support to loved ones wherever we can and sharing our heartfelt condolences to everyone affected.”

The young technician’s death has affected his colleagues at the company.

“Georgie was a young and very loved member of the team,” a source told The Sun. “Everyone at Virgin is in shock.”

It was not immediately clear what caused the death, and officials grounded the jet until further notice for safety reasons. As the source put it: “Heavy metal can’t fall from jet machinery and the plane still be allowed to continue flying.”

Buxton had been with Virgin Atlantic for two years. He previously worked for Ryanair.

Virgin Atlantic has opened an investigation and said it would work with British authorities in addition to Boeing.

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