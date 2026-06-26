Regional Aircraft Maintenance Operation Coming to Muskegon County Airport

The new maintenance facility is intended to support regional maintenance teams based at Chicago’s O’Hare Airport and Thief River Falls, Minnesota.
June 26, 2026
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Joel Bissell | TNS
A white airplane with green accents on it and text that reads: DENVER AIR

Denver Air Connection arrives at Muskegon County Airport on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. Denver Air Connection will have daily flights (24 a week) between Muskegon and Chicago O Hare.

John Tunison
mlive.com
(TNS)

MUSKEGON, MI — Denver Air Connection, an airline that began offering flights out of Muskegon in 2024, now is opening a regional aircraft maintenance operation at Muskegon County Airport.

The airline announced the move June 18.

The new maintenance facility is intended to support regional maintenance teams based at Chicago’s O’Hare Airport and Thief River Falls, Minnesota.

According to airport leaders, the move will bring several new aircraft mechanic jobs to the airport and boost the area’s economic activity.

The Denver Air maintenance hangar is scheduled to be operational by Aug. 1.

“Muskegon offers the ideal combination of location, infrastructure and aviation experience to support our growing maintenance operation,” said Cliff Honeycutt, CEO at Denver Air, in a written statement.

Kent Efting, Muskegon County Airport director, said Denver Air’s move is “exactly the type of aviation growth we’ve been working toward.”

©2026 Advance Local Media LLC. Visit mlive.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

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