Regional Aircraft Maintenance Operation Coming to Muskegon County Airport

MUSKEGON, MI — Denver Air Connection, an airline that began offering flights out of Muskegon in 2024, now is opening a regional aircraft maintenance operation at Muskegon County Airport.

The airline announced the move June 18.

The new maintenance facility is intended to support regional maintenance teams based at Chicago’s O’Hare Airport and Thief River Falls, Minnesota.

According to airport leaders, the move will bring several new aircraft mechanic jobs to the airport and boost the area’s economic activity.

The Denver Air maintenance hangar is scheduled to be operational by Aug. 1.

“Muskegon offers the ideal combination of location, infrastructure and aviation experience to support our growing maintenance operation,” said Cliff Honeycutt, CEO at Denver Air, in a written statement.

Kent Efting, Muskegon County Airport director, said Denver Air’s move is “exactly the type of aviation growth we’ve been working toward.”

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