Free Aviation Mechanic Training Coming to Jackson County Students

JACKSON COUNTY, MI — Jackson County is getting closer to launching a program that will help students earn a career in aviation maintenance right after high school.

The Jackson County Airport – Reynolds Field is seeking a $300,000 grant through the state budget to purchase equipment and fund operations for the future aviation maintenance technician school.

The Jackson school would address a growing national shortage of skilled aviation mechanics, and provide students with a direct pathway to a high-wage career. Airport Manager Juan Zapata said the shortage continues to expand as retirements increase with less workers and the global commercial fleet grows.

“It’s another trade school available here for the Jackson community, and most importantly, it’s a trade school that high school kids can go to at no cost,” Zapata said. “Jackson County has a large population that are lower income, and so we’re trying to help those individuals get into a well-paying career that’s not going to cost them.”

Zapata said there are only three places in Michigan that currently offer aviation maintenance training. This being Lansing Community College, Western Michigan University College of Aviation and Universal Technical Institute in Canton. Lansing Community College’s program is fully booked through 2027, so students have to wait until 2028 to enroll, he added.

The 13-month program is expected to launch in September 2027 with a class of 30 students. The school would offer tuition-free training for 11th- and 12th-grade Jackson County students to earn a federally certified airframe and powerplant license. The license is required to obtain a job as an aviation maintenance technician, Zapata said.

Beyond high school students, the program will also serve adult learners. Jackson County aims to offer adult tuition at $30,000, compared to $44,000 at LCC and $60,000 at WMU. Airport officials plan to approach Jackson College about partnering on the program, potentially offering tuition rates similar to other programs at the local college.

“It’ll be the least expensive program to get your A&P licenses in the state of Michigan and it’ll be the quickest,” Zapata said.

Program graduates can expect starting salaries around $70,000. Zapata said all LCC students have secured jobs before graduation.

In January, the airport was awarded a $500,000 federal grant from Congressionally Directed Spending secured by U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, D-Bloomfield Township. The county applied for $750,000 in April 2025.

The federal grant will help establish the school by purchasing or leasing a building and buying tools. State funding would primarily cover equipment needed to get full federal certification.

The airport will provide the facility, and the school will operate as an independent nonprofit overseen by a board of directors. Once established, tuition from adult students is expected to make the program financially self-sustaining. The school is expected to operate with $280,000 a year to fund instructors, insurance, utilities and supplies.

The program was originally scheduled to launch in September 2025 but was delayed due to fundraising slowdowns and the 2025 government shutdown. Zapata has secured private donations and equipment for the program.

Want more Jackson-area news? Bookmark the local Jackson news page.

©2026 Advance Local Media LLC. Visit mlive.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.