JetZero Gets $5.3 Million from FAA for Continuous Lower Energy, Emissions and Noise Program

The award will fund engine and nacelle instrumentation that will collect data for top-mounted engines in an all-wing configuration.
Nov. 2, 2026
2 min read
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JetZero has been selected by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to receive $5.3 million under Phase IV of the FAA's Continuous Lower Energy, Emissions and Noise (CLEEN) program.

The award will fund engine and nacelle instrumentation that will collect data for top-mounted engines in an all-wing configuration.

Under the CLEEN IV award, JetZero will capture and share airflow data at the engine inlet and fan exit across takeoff, climb, cruise and crosswind ground operations in a representative operational environment rather than on costly engine rigs or simulated ground-plane tests.

JetZero’s design has the engines mounted on top of the fuselage, reducing noise for airport communities.

The Z4 is designed to deliver up to 50% better fuel efficiency than comparable-class tube & wing aircraft using the same propulsion technology, with entry into service targeted in the early 2030s.

The FAA's CLEEN program is the agency's principal public-private partnership for maturing aircraft technologies that reduce fuel burn, emissions and community noise, and accelerate their introduction into the commercial fleet.

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