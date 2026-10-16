Embraer and Portugália Airlines Sign Component Pool Program Agreement for E-Jets Fleet

Embraer has announced a new Component Pool Program agreement with Portugália Airlines—a TAP Group airline—to optimize aircraft availability for the E-190 and E-195.

Under the agreement, Embraer’s Pool Program is providing comprehensive component support for the Portugália Airlines fleet, including:

Twelve E-190

Seven E-195

Embraer’s Pool Program covers more than 300 components used in various E-Jet systems as well as services like:

Exchange

Repair

Overhaul

Key benefits of the component pool program include:

Savings in component repair and inventory holding costs

Reduced warehousing needs

Consistent framework with guaranteed performance levels

Portugália Airlines Managing Director Mário Lobato de Faria said, “Following a brief experience with an alternative supplier, after some decades being served by Embraer through its Component Pool Program that we helped to set up during the launch of the Embraer ERJ145, it felt right to return to this Program that always served our needs and helped us grow.”

“More than the Program itself is the Embraer team behind it with whom we relate in a fantastic way. A big thank to Embraer for the flexibility and true partnership during this transition process accommodating all our requirements,” noted Lobato de Faria.

Embraer Services & Support President and CEO Carlos Naufel said, “We are proud to further strengthen our long-standing partnership with Portugália Airlines through this Component Pool Program agreement.”

Naufel added, “Their continued confidence in our solutions is a testament to the value it delivers to operators worldwide. We look forward to support Portugália Airlines and its E-Jets fleet as it connects communities across its network.”