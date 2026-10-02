Blackhawk Launches Engine Exchange, Reducing PT6A Overhaul Time

The Blackhawk Group has officially launched the Blackhawk Engine Exchange, which aims to reduce downtime for PT6A engine overhaul and offer stable cost planning.

To achieve this, the Blackhawk Engine Exchange provides newly overhauled engines at fixed prices, bringing aircraft downtime to potentially two-to-three days, compared to the traditional 180 days.

The company obtains the overhauled engines through Pratt & Whitney Canada’s Designated Overhaul Facility (DOF) network.

Aside from the reduced downtime, key benefits of this model include:

No rental engines

Eliminated need for multiple swaps

Reduced wait for parts

Streamlined process management

Financial credit for exchanged engine cores

Additionally, the Blackhawk Engine Exchange is able to buy parts and engines from the market, making it easier to plan and obtain inventory.

With these solutions, the Blackhawk Engine Exchange aims to mitigate challenges like:

Extended aircraft downtime

Profit losses

Unpredictable costs

Part shortages

Aircraft storage and rental engine management

Vice President of Blackhawk’s Engine Exchange Dale Morrow said, “Blackhawk has set itself apart in the industry by replacing timed out engines with new, more powerful engines that increase performance.”

Morrow continued, “We now offer solutions for operators that want to retain their same engine type but cannot afford the distraction, uncertainty and downtime associated with overhauling an engine today.”

“Now we can provide an engine upgrade, a ready-to-install overhauled engine, or support you with overhaul management and guidance,” added Morrow, “Whatever you choose to do with your aircraft, Blackhawk’s engine programs and experts can support you.”