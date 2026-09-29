Locatory.com Upgrades Amber AI for Better Marketplace Search and Easier Parts Procurement

Locatory.com has announced new upgrades to its Amber AI tool, adding AI-powered search capabilities to its online parts marketplace.

Amber AI has already been available as an email tool for processing sourcing requests, but it’s now integrated directly into Locatory.com’s Marketplace search, allowing users to find parts by pasting in their complete requirements and consulting the AI for specific results.

This reduces the time it takes to break a request down into individual searches for each part number, improving efficiency and simplifying the parts procurement process.

For example, text that can be input into the AI-powered search to find relevant parts include:

RFQ email

Spreadsheet from maintenance department

Text copied from another system

Request with a combination of part numbers, descriptions and requirements

Now, instead of identifying needed parts and preparing searches for them individually, buyers can put in their complete requirements and let Amber AI complete the following steps:

Scanning the text

Identifying individual requirements

Searching the Locatory.com aviation marketplace

This is especially helpful for multi-line requests or those with less structure.

After using the new Amber AI capabilities, procurement specialists can have more time to focus on gauging details like:

Availability

Quantity

Condition

Traceability

Certification

Release documentation

Stock location

Lead time

Supplier suitability

Logistics

Price

Commercial terms

Locatory.com’s Amber AI integration upgrade aims to strengthen the aviation supply chain by contributing to digitalization and AI usage in the maintenance sector, helping sourcing teams minimize manual search tasks.

The search has the capability to cover a variety of aftermarket product categories, such as: