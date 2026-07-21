CFM International Announces FAA and EASA Certification for LEAP-1B Durability Kit Upgrades

The CFM LEAP-1B high-pressure turbine (HPT) durability kit by CFM International has officially received certification from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA).

CFM International’s CFM LEAP-1B high-pressure turbine (HPT) durability kit can increase time on wing in desert-like conditions, allowing for more time between shop visits. This is especially helpful in environments like India and the Middle East.

CFM International is currently industrializing production of the system’s hardware, aiming for full production cutover early in 2027.

The system will double time on wing in hot and harsh environments like in Middle East and India. CFM is beginning to industrialize production of the hardware, with full production cutover expected in early 2027.

CFM International also recently received certification for the LEAP-1B reverse bleed system (RBS), which is a cooling system that minimizes on-wing fuel nozzle replacements.

CFM International President and CEO Gaël Méheust said, “These systems will increase time between shop visits while also reducing maintenance burden, especially for customers in severe environments.”

Méheust continued, “This means customers will benefit from longer time on wing in addition to the exceptional efficiency, reliability, and utilization that LEAP engines already deliver.”

“It took 17 years to deliver 10,000 CFM56 engines, but just 10 years to deliver 10,000 LEAP engines,” Méheust added, “These milestones remind us that with the success of the LEAP program comes an even greater responsibility to do everything we can to help our customers succeed.”

“We’ve achieved a lot in efficiency, reliability, and utilization, and we’re continuing the work to deliver the durability, availability, and competitive cost of ownership that our customers expect,” concluded Méheust.