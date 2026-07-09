C&L Aerospace Announces Nicholas Bock as New Regional Sales Manager for Business Jet Aircraft Parts

Nicholas Bock will now focus on supporting customers and expanding the company’s reach in the Southeastern United States, working with MROs, operators and more.
July 9, 2026
2 min read
Add Us On Google
C&L Aviation Group
A close-up photograph of a man wearing a suit and glasses smiling at the camera

C&L Aerospace has appointed a new Regional Sales Manager for Business Jet Aircraft Parts: Nicholas Bock.

Nicholas Bock will now focus on supporting customers and expanding the company’s reach in the Southeastern United States. This includes establishing and growing relationships with:

  • MROs
  • Operators
  • Key partners

To inform his work in aircraft part sales for business jets, Bock has experience with several aircraft platforms, including:

  • BeechJet
  • Challenger
  • Citation
  • Hawker
  • Learjet

Most recently working as Empire Aviation’s Regional Business Development Manager, Bock has showcased impressive abilities in:

  • Growing sales
  • Building relationships with maintenance providers and customers
  • Managing RFQs, deliveries and all other stages in the sales cycle

A U.S. Coast Guard veteran, Bock has held responsibilities like:

  • Working as a machinery technician
  • Engaging in search and rescue missions
  • Supporting law enforcement operations

C&L Aerospace Senior Vice President of Sales Martin Cooper said, “Nicholas brings a deep understanding of the business jet aftermarket and a strong customer-first approach.”

Cooper continued, “His experience and dedication will further strengthen our ability to provide responsive, knowledgeable support to customers throughout the region.”

C&L Aerospace is a C&L Aviation Group company.

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

PIT Reimagines Passenger Flow with Terminal Modernization Program
2025 Airport Business Top 40 Under 40: Seth Hatchell, MBA