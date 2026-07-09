C&L Aerospace Announces Nicholas Bock as New Regional Sales Manager for Business Jet Aircraft Parts
C&L Aerospace has appointed a new Regional Sales Manager for Business Jet Aircraft Parts: Nicholas Bock.
Nicholas Bock will now focus on supporting customers and expanding the company’s reach in the Southeastern United States. This includes establishing and growing relationships with:
- MROs
- Operators
- Key partners
To inform his work in aircraft part sales for business jets, Bock has experience with several aircraft platforms, including:
- BeechJet
- Challenger
- Citation
- Hawker
- Learjet
Most recently working as Empire Aviation’s Regional Business Development Manager, Bock has showcased impressive abilities in:
- Growing sales
- Building relationships with maintenance providers and customers
- Managing RFQs, deliveries and all other stages in the sales cycle
A U.S. Coast Guard veteran, Bock has held responsibilities like:
- Working as a machinery technician
- Engaging in search and rescue missions
- Supporting law enforcement operations
C&L Aerospace Senior Vice President of Sales Martin Cooper said, “Nicholas brings a deep understanding of the business jet aftermarket and a strong customer-first approach.”
Cooper continued, “His experience and dedication will further strengthen our ability to provide responsive, knowledgeable support to customers throughout the region.”
C&L Aerospace is a C&L Aviation Group company.