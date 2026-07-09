C&L Aerospace Announces Nicholas Bock as New Regional Sales Manager for Business Jet Aircraft Parts

C&L Aerospace has appointed a new Regional Sales Manager for Business Jet Aircraft Parts: Nicholas Bock.

Nicholas Bock will now focus on supporting customers and expanding the company’s reach in the Southeastern United States. This includes establishing and growing relationships with:

MROs

Operators

Key partners

To inform his work in aircraft part sales for business jets, Bock has experience with several aircraft platforms, including:

BeechJet

Challenger

Citation

Hawker

Learjet

Most recently working as Empire Aviation’s Regional Business Development Manager, Bock has showcased impressive abilities in:

Growing sales

Building relationships with maintenance providers and customers

Managing RFQs, deliveries and all other stages in the sales cycle

A U.S. Coast Guard veteran, Bock has held responsibilities like:

Working as a machinery technician

Engaging in search and rescue missions

Supporting law enforcement operations

C&L Aerospace Senior Vice President of Sales Martin Cooper said, “Nicholas brings a deep understanding of the business jet aftermarket and a strong customer-first approach.”

Cooper continued, “His experience and dedication will further strengthen our ability to provide responsive, knowledgeable support to customers throughout the region.”

C&L Aerospace is a C&L Aviation Group company.